Golden Bears rally to win at home over Bluefield College

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Four WVU Tech players reached at least 10 points Tuesday as the Golden Bear men’s basketball team rallied to beat Bluefield College 77-58 in Beckley.

The Rams led by as many as nine in the first half, and took a 33-31 lead into halftime. However, the hosts would respond in the second half, led by Darrin Martin’s 19 points and seven assists. Andreas Jonsson also chipped in with 18 points.

Jermiah Jenkins led Bluefield College with 25 points, while Stanley Christian recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Golden Bears are scheduled to host Carolina University on Saturday, while the Rams travel to Columbia International on Thursday, and will host St. Andrews on Saturday.