Golden Bears nearly upset Youngstown State

WOAY – WVU Tech men’s basketball only learned Sunday they would be playing at Division I Youngstown State Monday afternoon, but the Golden Bears arrived in Northeast Ohio ready to play.

WVU Tech led by six at halftime, but the Penguins – led by former Fairmont State head coach Jerrod Calhoun – rallied in the second half to win 80-66.

Darrin Martin led the Golden Bears with 17 points off the bench, while starters Tamon Scruggs and Andreas Jonsson had 15 and 12 points, respectively. Naz Bohannon had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Youngstown State, while West Virginia natives Alex Vargo (Wheeling Park) and Geoff Hamperian (University) also saw playing time.

WVU Tech will face another Division I opponent Saturday when they travel to Morgan State.