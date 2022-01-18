Golden Bears extend win streak to 14

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A second-half surge saw WVU Tech men’s basketball outlast Oakland City 87-75, giving the Golden Bears a 14th straight win.

With the hosts leading 40-39 at halftime, the two squads traded the lead in the first moments following the break, before WVU Tech gained momentum around the midway point of the half, and held onto it the rest of the way.

Four Golden Bears reached double figures on Tuesday, led by 24 from Gunner Short. Oak Hill native Andrew Work posted 19 points, while Andreas Jonsson had 15 points.

WVU Tech goes on the road Thursday for a River States Conference doubleheader at Alice Lloyd.

