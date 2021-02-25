Golden Bear squads headed to RSC Tournament semifinals

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Both WVU Tech basketball teams are headed to the semifinals of the River States Conference Tournament following quarterfinal wins on Wednesday.

The Lady Golden Bears trailed Midway at halftime, with the visitors continuing to build on that lead for much of the third quarter. However, the hosts would rally and take the lead for good in the fourth quarter, winning 77-68. Alex Gray had 18 points for WVU Tech, while Brianna Ball 15 points and 13 rebounds. ShanEttine Butler & Makayla Jones each had 12 points.

The Golden Bear men would trade baskets with IU Kokomo for the opening minutes of their matchup, before WVU Tech went on to win 79-66.Tamon Scruggs led the home team with 21 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. Juvante Hayes and Darrin Martin contributed 16 and 14 points, respectively. Oak Hill High School graduate Andrew Work started the game, recording nine points and nine rebounds.

Both WVU Tech teams will be on the road Saturday for the semifinal matchups. The women will visit Asbury, while the men go to Alice Lloyd College.