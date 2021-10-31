Golden Bear soccer sweeps Senior Day doubleheader

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – It was a successful Senior Day for WVU Tech soccer in Beckley, as both Golden Bear teams won their respective matches over Midway.

The WVU Tech men opened the scoring in the 16th minute, going into halftime with a 2-0 lead. They added four goals after the break for a 6-0 win, one of them from senior Narhum Nivillac.

The Lady Golden Bears had similar success on offense in the first half of a 4-2 win. Princeton alumna Brittany Dye recorded both a goal and an assist in just over 10 minutes, while Greater Beckley grad Brooke Daniels added a goal in the 13th minute.

WVU Tech men’s soccer will host St. Mary of the Woods in a River States Conference tournament quarterfinal next Saturday, November 6.

