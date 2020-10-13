Golden Bear men picked third in RSC preseason poll

WOAY – The River States Conference released its preseason team and poll for men’s basketball Tuesday, with WVU Tech picked to finish third overall in the league.

The Golden Bears received 129 votes – five of them for first-place, trailing only IU East and IU Kokomo. Tech was picked second in the league’s East Division behind IU East.

WVU Tech went 23-8 overall last season and 15-1 in conference play, winning the RSC regular season championship. They qualified for the NAIA Division II National Championship in South Dakota, but the tournament was canceled before their first-round game against Grace College due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Golden Bears had one player named to the preseason team in South Charleston native Tamon Scruggs. He recorded an average of 13.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last year in 22 total appearances. WVU Tech has had the RSC’s last two Men’s Basketball Players of the Year – Elisha Boone and Junior Arrey.

The River States Conference will announce its women’s basketball poll and team on Wednesday.