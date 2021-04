CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Midland Trail girls basketball made a second state tournament appearance in three years, but Nitro would establish momentum early in their 63-28 win.

Baylee Goins led the Lady Wildcats with 15 points and 11 assists, as Nitro made five three-pointers in the first quarter alone.

For Midland Trail, Meghan Gill had 14 points and 11 rebounds; Emily Dickerson scored 7 points, while Jolee Stephenson also had 11 rebounds. Midland Trail finishes the season 8-2.

