Girls Basketball Sectional Pairings

WOAY – With the WVSSAC girls basketball postseason beginning next week, the brackets are being released for sectional and regional play. As was the case in previous years, both sectional finalists will qualify for regionals, with the regional winners advancing to the state tournament. Below are the known matchups for sections featuring area teams.

CLASS AAAA REGION 3 SECTION 2

#4 Oak Hill @ #1 Woodrow Wilson – Tuesday, April 13

#3 Princeton @ #2 Greenbrier East – Tuesday, April 13

Championship game – Thursday, April 15 at highest remaining seed

CLASS AAA REGION 3 SECTION 1

#4 Independence @ #1 PikeView – Monday, April 12

#3 Shady Spring @ #2 Westside – Monday, April 12

Championship game – Wednesday, April 14 at highest remaining seed

CLASS AA REGION 3 SECTION 1

#3 Bluefield @ #2 Summers County – Monday, April 12

Bluefield/Summers County winner @ #1 Wyoming East – Thursday, April 15

CLASS A REGION 3 SECTION 1

#5 Mount View @ #4 Greater Beckley – Monday, April 12

Mount View/Greater Beckley winner @ #1 River View – Wednesday, April 14

#3 Montcalm @ #2 James Monroe – Wednesday, April 14

Championship game – Friday, April 16 at highest remaining seed

CLASS A REGION 3 SECTION 2

#4 Meadow Bridge @ #1 Webster County – Tuesday, April 13

#3 Greenbrier West @ #2 Richwood – Tuesday, April 13

Championship game – Thursday, April 15 at highest remaining seed

