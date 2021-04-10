Girl Scouts sell cookies for ‘Health Care Heroes Day’ at Raleigh General

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – While the Girl Scouts ended their cookie sales for the year, the sales they were making at Raleigh General, among other hospitals throughout the region, were particularly important, as it was to honor ‘Health Care Heroes Day,’ a day where they encourage people to buy the cookies to donate to health care workers. This is just one of the many community service projects the girl scouts do.

“Girl scouts use the money they earn during cookie season to perform community service. That is how we get our funds to help our community,” says troop leader Bettie Worley.

The cookie sales the girl scouts made this year also helped them to make up for the limited sales they made last year during COVID-19.

