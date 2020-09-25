Girl Scouts of Raleigh County plans save Halloween event

BECKEY, WV (WOAY) – In an effort to save Halloween, Girl Scouts of Raleigh County is hosting a drive through trick or treat event.

After Raleigh County announced the decision to cancel trick or treating, Girls Scouts members thought of a safer way for kids to enjoy Halloween and still get candy. Local businesses will set up stations at Linda K Epling Stadium and families can drive through and grab goodies from each business. The save Halloween event will take place on October 31st from noon to 3 pm.

“Traditionally, Halloween is a time for families to dress up and have fun, so the Girl Scouts wanted to give a chance for families to have fun and make memories while staying safe,” Membership Delivery Manager, Stacie Bolen said.

If you’re a local business and would like to participate in the event, you can contact the event organizer at 304-345-7722.