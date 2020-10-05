Girl Scouts begin selling nuts, magazines

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) — You may be familiar with the popular Girl Scout Cookies in the spring, but have you heard of Dulce Daises, Peanut Butter Monkeys, or Mint Trefoils?

These are just a few of the tasty options the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond are selling as part of this year’s Fall Product Program.

“If you’ve had a Girl Scout Cookie, you know how delicious Girl Scout products are,” said Beth Casey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Black Diamond.

“They are great and make perfect gifts for friends and family. And all the while, you’re supporting Girl Scouts to help them learn goal setting, decision making, money management, business ethics and people skills.”

The Fall Product Program launched online Oct. 1 with an assortment of nuts and candy, such as: chocolate covered almonds, dark chocolate sea salt caramels, cranberry trail mix, honey BBQ snack mix and so much more.

The sale also includes magazine subscriptions, like Vogue, Bon Appetit, Better Homes & Gardens and more.

“I like to sell because I get to meet people in my community and bring smiles to their faces when their products arrive,” said Tonya Martin, Girl Scout in White Sulphur Springs. “Their joy brings me joy and I get to learn to be a sales lady with help from each customer.”

Girl Scouts are selling these products through their online storefronts. Contact your local Girl Scout to place your order for nuts, candy and magazines. You can also purchase directly from the council at https://bit.ly/gsbdcnuts and https://bit.ly/gsbdcmags.

If you do not need any treats for yourself, consider purchasing items as part of the “Care To Share” initiative, where those candy and nuts will be donated to West Virginia Gold Star Mothers and the West Virginia National Guard Foundation.

For more information, visit BDGSC.org.