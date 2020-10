GHENT, WV (WOAY) – The Ghent Fire Department is on scene following a tractor trailer leaking gas leak.

Ghent FD responded to the scene after a tractor trailer began leaking gasoline from its gas tank. The incident is on I-77 at the Ghent exit.

The call came in at 4:12 a.m. No injuries have been reported, and there are no further details at this time.