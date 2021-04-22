Generation New River Gorge hold Earth Day cleanup on Route 16

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Volunteers with Generation New River Gorge spent their Earth Day cleaning up a local highway.

The crew cleaned along the two mile stretch of route 16 adopted by Generation New River Gorge which runs from the intersection of US 19 to Balls Grocery store. This was the first cleanup of this portion of the highway and was also one of several Earth Day related events the organization is hosting this week.

“We try to give back anyway we can and litter is definable an issue here in West Virginia,” said Event Chair for Generation New River Gorge Mariah Harrison. “I know a lot of us have seen it on the side of the road. So giving back anyway we can do a little clean up here and there can go a long way.”

If you missed this cleanup and want to get involved there is a river cleanup this Sunday April 25th at 8:30 AM. To register message Generation New River Gorge on their Facebook page.

