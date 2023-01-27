GEAR UP Southern West Virginia to host middle schoolers at Raleigh County kick off event today

Athens, WV (WOAY) – GEAR UP Southern West Virginia is holding a launch event for 6th and 7th graders from Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh Summers, and Wyoming Counties today at 10:30 AM at the Raleigh County Convention Center.

Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) is a federal grant aiming to increase the number of students prepared to enter and succeed in public and private colleges, universities, and community colleges after finishing high school.

GEAR UP SWV grantees will serve a cohort of students from seventh grade through high school. The grant is a one-time award that started in September 2022 and will continue through August 2029.

The celebration aims to introduce students, teachers, and community members to the GEAR UP Southern West Virginia project.

Best-selling author, Successful entrepreneur, and student success thought leader, EJ Carrion, will serve as the event’s keynote speaker.

The event will also include various games, raffles, and prizes. However, the highlight of the event will be Concord University and New River Community and Technical College will each award two $500 scholarships to a few lucky students.

