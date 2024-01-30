Gayle Manchin involved in car accident, in stable condition

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WOAY) – Senator Joe Manchin’s wife is recovering in the hospital after a car accident earlier today.

The accident happened today in Birmingham, Alabama, as Gayle Manchin was traveling to a hotel for an event for the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Manchin is the federal co-chair of the commission.

She was riding with Guy Land, who the Appalachian Regional Commission identifies as a congressional liaison specialist.

Both Manchin and Land were taken to UAB Hospital.

“Both were admitted to UAB Hospital and are receiving excellent care. She remains in stable condition but will stay there for a couple of days for precautionary measures. We want to thank the first responders who answered the call and were first on-site to provide assistance and support,” Senator Joe Manchin said in a statement.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito also sent well wishes.

“Charlie and I are thinking about our friends Gayle Manchin and Guy Land as they recover from a car accident. We hope for a speedy recovery and are thankful for the quick action of first responders,” she said.

