Gary Police hosting “Father’s Fair” for Father’s Day weekend

GARY, WV (WOAY) – The city of Gary is hosting a “Father’s Fair,” in honor of Father’s Day weekend.

There will be events Friday-Sunday for all parents and children in and around Gary. Admission for Friday’s Father/Child Dance is $10 for adults, $15 for couples, $5 for children ages 12-18. Children under age-12 will get in for free.

“Basically just a celebration of families on Father’s Day weekend,” said Gary Chief of Police S.P. “Pat” McKinney. “Not only traditional fathers, but the single moms, the grandparents that have taken over the raising of the children. We’re going to have a dance from 6-9 Friday night. Saturday, we’re having a ‘Touch the Truck,’ in which we’re going to have vehicles and equipment and firetrucks and the kids come in to Gary City Hall.”

The weekend concludes with a parent and child swim event on Sunday from 6-9 p.m. at Linkous Park.

