Gary bridge under construction has estimated completion date

GARY, WV (WOAY) – A bridge in Gary that has been worked on for two years has an estimated completion date.

The bridge lies within an area that is crucial for both Gary traffic and tourism. The end result should bring a two lane bridge wide enough for coal and material trucks to pass through.

“We’ve also got all of the ATV’s that access the Warrior trails in the Gary area go across that bridge,” said Gary Chief of Police S.P. “Pat” McKinney. “And then there’s about 100 residents up in there that have to use that bridge to get firetrucks, ambulance, police in there. So we’re really hoping to get that opened up.”

Construction on the new full-sized bridge is expected to be completed in the spring.