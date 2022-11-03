GAO report shows EPA has no basis to deny small refineries relief from Ethanol mandate

Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and John Barrasso (R-WY) release statements on the Government’s Accountability Office’s (GAO) report on the impact of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) on small refineries.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) denied 61 petitions from small refineries for relief under the RFS for 2019, 2020 and 2021 compliance years.

EPA rejected the petitions claiming the RFS compliance costs for small refineries are comparable to RFS compliance costs for large refineries.

Today’s GAO report shows the EPA has no basis to claim small and large refineries bear the same costs when complying with the RFS.

