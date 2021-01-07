Further postponements for Marshall, WVU Tech

WOAY – Marshall men’s basketball’s weekend games with Charlotte, originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday, have been postponed. The two teams are working with Conference USA to reschedule those games.

An athletics department statement said the postponements were “due to the Herd not having enough student-athletes from COVID-19, contact tracing and injuries.” There has been no official changes to the women’s games, which are also scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Charlotte.

In addition, both WVU Tech basketball teams have seen multiple games postponed; the Lady Golden Bears’ next scheduled game is Thursday, January 21 at Asbury. The Golden Bear men are not scheduled to play again until February 2.