Funeral service held for fallen Nicholas County police officer

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – After responding to a domestic disturbance in the Birch River area of Nicholas County last Friday evening, two police officers were shot. While Corporal J. Ellison was shot in the leg from the incident and was released from the hospital, Deputy Tom Baker was struck in the back and was killed.

A funeral service was held for the fallen Nicholas County officer on Wednesday, June 8 2022. It took place at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center. Viewing was held all that day and the funeral service was set to begin at 5 p.m that evening.

Afterward, the funeral procession went to the Walker Memorial Cemetary in Summersvilles where Officer Baker was to be buried. Full police honors were held for the fallen officer.

Baker’s family, friends, colleagues, and community members came out to commemorate his life. Baker will be remembered as a beloved husband, father, and brother and a distinguished officer who served the community well.

