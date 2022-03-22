Funds available to WV homeowners with COVID-19 hardships

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Some West Virginia homeowners who have had financial struggles related to the coronavirus pandemic may qualify for assistance from the state, Gov. Jim Justice announced.

The West Virginia Housing Development Fund program, funded by the federal government, will start accepting applications next Monday. In addition to homeowners, the program extends to residents who live in a condominium, townhouse, mobile home or duplex, Justice’s office said in a news release.

The program can provide up to $15,000 for past-due mortgage payments and up to $5,000 for past-due insurance, property tax payments and other housing costs. Lesser amounts are available for past-due utilities, internet assistance or for help with certain down-payment loans, the statement said.

To qualify, applicants must demonstrate a hardship such as an income reduction or increase in expenses related to the pandemic. Income levels cannot exceed 150% of the median income for the county where they reside.

