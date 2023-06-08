Funding for improved sewer and septic granted for McDowell County

The Environmental Protection Agency has allocated funds for improved sewer and septic systems in McDowell county.

Nearly 500,000 dollars will be used for the DigDeep Right to Water Project. Thirty-five households will get new septic and sewer systems and further steps will be taken to keep raw sewage out of waterways.

“Securing this funding and investing it into cleaner and safer water systems is crucial for the prosperity of our community. I was honored to visit and speak at events hosted by DigDeep and now am excited to see this grant aid in the revitalization of our septic and sewage systems to improve the lives of McDowell County residents,” Congresswoman Carol Miller said.

The money came from the EPA’s Community Project Funding program.

