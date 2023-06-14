Frozen fruit recalled from retailers due to Hepatitis A risk

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – A fruit company based in Salem, Oregon, is voluntarily recalling several of its frozen fruit items that contain strawberries.

Willamette Valley fruit company says the strawberries were grown in Mexico and could be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

The company is recalling the following products out of an abundance of caution:

They include Great Value sliced strawberries, Great Value mixed fruit, Great Valley anti-oxidant blend, Rader Farms organic fresh start smoothie blend, and Rader farms organic berry trio.

The products were sold at Walmart and Costco.

Raleigh and Fayette County Walmart store locations were reportedly not impacted by the recall, and their frozen strawberry products are safe to eat.

So far, there are no reports of anyone getting sick from the items.

Consumers who own any of the recalled products should either throw them out or return them to a store for a refund.

For more information on this advisory, visit https://www.fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/outbreak-investigation-hepatitis-virus-infections-frozen-strawberries-february-2023.

