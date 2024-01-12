Friday Storm Will Trigger Widespread Power Outages

WOAY-TV (Oak Hill, WV): A developing Central U.S. storm system will produce widespread power outages by Friday evening in our region.

HIGH WIND/POWER OUTAGE TIMELINE :

MORNING BEFORE 11 AM: Dust off the generator if you live above 2,000 feet.

NOON: Power Outages will start to multiply around Noon as gusts reach 40 mph in the Greenbrier Valley to 52 mph from the western Greenbrier ridges to Route 19.

NOON-4 PM: Gusts will hit their peak for the day at 65 mph above 2,000 feet, 50 mph in the river valleys west of the Greenbrier Valley and 45 mph in the Greenbrier Valley. Power outages will rapidly increase with trees falling on power lines in several spots at elevations above 2,000 feet (which is the majority of our region west of Lewisburg).

4 PM FRIDAY-1 AM SATURDAY: Rain showers expected and wind gusts will drop to 35-40 mph. About 0.50″ of rain expected with poor drainage spots (where water is still present from earlier week rain) seeing flooding. More power outages will occur.

1 AM TO NOON SATURDAY: A strong front will increase wind gusts to 40-45 mph. More power outages, downed trees and power lines expected.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s forecast:

