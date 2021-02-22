Freshman guard steps up for Concord women’s basketball

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – “I’m thankful that [Maddie Ratcliffe] decided to come to Mercer County and Athens,” Concord women’s basketball head coach Kenny Osborne said after his team upset No. 3 Charleston.

Ratcliffe led all scorers in that game with 17 points while seeing just 16 minutes of action. On the season, the freshman guard is averaging 11.5 points per game, good for third-best on the Mountain Lions.

With how well the Pulaski native is playing in just her first collegiate season, her head coach has some strong feelings.

“If she’s not freshman of the year, maybe I’m an astronaut. I don’t know,” Osborne said.