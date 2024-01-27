Freefolk Brewery Tap Takeover at Winterplace Ski Resort

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WOAY) Freefolk brewery is teaming up with Winterplace Ski resort this Saturday in a tap takeover at their snowdrift lounge.

As a Fayette county native, partnering with Winterplace was an easy choice for Edwards. By being independently owned, Winterplace is able to keep the spirit of the free folk alive.

“Winterplace has a been a part of my life ever since I was a young kid skiing, it’s great for them to start to bring local businesses in, and hopefully we bring people out that support them,” Jeff Edwards, one of the owners of Freefolk said.

Everyone that comes out to support is in for a extra treat because Freefolk is also unveiling their newest brew, adding to their wild and free series.

“We have a series of beers called the Wild and Free series, and what that series does is highlight endangered species in West Virginia…The most recent one we are doing is the Virginia Big-eared Bat and it’s a brown ale made with locally harvested butternut squash from right here at New Roots Farm,” Edwards said.

A portion of the proceeds from the new beer will go directly to the West Virginia Cave Conservancy, a group dedicated to helping these fuzzy little keystone species survive.

With many of the ingredients coming from local businesses, we are constantly reminded how important it is to support the local economy.

“Whenever we can support a local business that supports us, it works together to keep southern West Virginia and West Virginia and the whole Appalachian region cohesive,” Edwards said.

And for those behind the scenes at Freefolk, it is about so much more than just a drink.

If you want to be in on the fun, head over to Winterplace on January 27th from 1-5 p.m.

