Freefolk Brewery hosts PBS cooking show and professional Morgantown chef

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville is being transformed into the set of a PBS cooking show, Culinary Concert, and is host to West Virginia Chef MK Ohlinger from Morgantown, who’s turning the pawpaw fruit into a variety of unique and delectable Southwestern-inspired dishes.

Along with the pawpaws, Freefolk will be pairing them with their very own brown ale and a Morgantown-based music project playing a range of jazz, hip-hop, and funk.

“The whole idea is to feature West Virginia and everything we do, West Virginia musicians, West Virginia food, West Virginia beer,” says Chef Marion Ohlinger.

“This is exactly why we started a brewery here in Southern West Virginia, we want to accentuate West Virginia culture,” Jeff Edwards, Owner of Freefolk adds.

With this West Virginia food, music, and culture, the Freefolk Brewery is always providing new ways to celebrate them.

You can visit freefolkbrew.com to find out more upcoming events they will be hosting.

Related