Free COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic at Heart of God Ministries on August 18

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing Team will host a free COVID-19 walk-in testing, booster, and vaccine clinic in Beckley on Thursday, August 18. The clinic will be at Heart of God Ministries from 12:00 to 5:00 pm. Providers will conduct all testing and vaccinations on a first come, first serve basis, and patients do not require insurance to receive services.

Free rapid COVID tests and vaccinations are available for everyone with a valid photo ID. In addition, the clinic will have Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines and boosters available for ages five and older. A parent or legal guardian must accompany all children under 18.

For more information, email surge.testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Also, visit the PAAC COVID-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram.

