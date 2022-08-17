Frankenberry chosen as Executive Director of West Virginia Democratic Party

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Democratic Party announced they have named Ryan Frankenberry as the Party’s Executive Director. Frankenberry recently served as the Executive Director of the WV Working Families Party (WVWFP) and oversaw the launch of WVWFP with significant support from both Labor and Progressive organizations and activists.

Frankenberry has over 20 years of political, campaign, policy, government, and advocacy experience in West Virginia. Additionally, Frankenberry strategized with a group of teachers, resulting in the historic 2018 WV Teachers Strike. Under his leadership, the WVWFP became a respected voice in WV politics, recruiting, supporting, and championing forward-thinking candidates up and down the ballot.

In the WV Statehouse, Frankenberry has served as Consumer Advocate for Attorney General Daryl McGraw in 2007 and Analyst for the WV House of Delegates from 2011 to 2013. Frankenberry will work with the WVDP Executive Committee, WVDP staff, and party leaders to build a team and a strategic organization to cultivate Democratic victories across the state.

