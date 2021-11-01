Frank Barnes Trail opens in Tazewell at Lincolnshire Park

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – A new walking trail has just been added to Lincolnshire park in Tazewell. On Saturday the town held a brief ceremony to dedicate the trail and show it off.

The new trail is named for Frank Barnes, a resident from Tazewell who was well beloved in the community. Barnes grew up in Tazewell and went on to have a fulfilling career in the US Military.

According to Tazewell’s Mayor Michael Hoops, before passing away in 2020, Barnes owned and worked on the land that now exists as the new trail.

“Frank Barnes was a well-known member here in Tazewell and he was gracious enough to give us an easement on his property to have a walking trail for our citizens,” Hoops said.”

The Frank Barnes Trail is 2.4 miles long and has a change in elevation of 140 feet. It connects to the 1.5 mile Patriot Trail that goes around the lake. The town is hopeful that the new addition provides some extra recreation sources for residents.

“A lot of people are health conscious and they love to utilize walking trails. And we just want to give more to our citizens here and from the outside. Bring people here to see what we have to offer.”

Lincolnshire park is already filled with things to do that can keep you active. They have a soccer field, picnic shelters, a playground, a basketball court, and more.

And according to the town, the new addition will improve that further and promote healthy lifestyles.

