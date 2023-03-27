Fort Spring Pike closed for repairs through Friday April 28

Greenbrier County, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways announces County Route 43, Fort Spring Pike, will be closed for repairs to the Fort Spring Bridge from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM starting today through Friday, April 28.

Alternate routes will be available. The preferred detour routes are from the northside of the bridge following County Route 43, Fort Spring Pike, one mile to the intersection of West Virginia 63, Highland Trail.

From the south side of the bridge, follow County Route 43, Fort Spring Pike, south for six miles to the Intersection of West Virginia 3, Wayside Creamery Road at Sinks Grove.

WVDOH advises motorists to observe all traffic control signs and use caution while traveling around the work zone.

The project is subject to change due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances.

