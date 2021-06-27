Former WWE superstar Heath Miller appearing at the “Bash in Beckley”

WOAY – Heath Miller is coming back to Southern West Virginia.

The former WWE superstar (under the name Heath Slater) and Wyoming East alum will appear at the “Bash in Beckley” on August 7. The All Star Wrestling Event will take place at the Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center.

Other wrestlers scheduled to appear include Jerry “The King” Lawler, Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) and Bryan Myers (Curt Hawkins).

Before joining the independence wrestling scene in 2020, Miller spent 15 years in the WWE, where he won four tag team titles. He was a multi-sport star at Wyoming East High School, winning a state championship in basketball in 2002.

Ahead of the “Bash in Beckley,” Miller sat down with the WOAY Sports team. Check out a portion of the interview above!

