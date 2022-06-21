Former Lady Lion joins Concord as Assistant WBB Coach, Head Women’s Golf Coach

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Former Lady Lion Madison Heller is back in Athens as an Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach and new Head Women’s Golf Coach.

Madison Heller played for Concord from 2016-2020. She finished as one of the top all-around players in program history, earning all-region honors during her final two seasons. The Athens native and PikeView grad is the only Lady Lion ever with 1500 career points, 750 rebounds and 250 assists.

She also suited up on the golf course for Concord her sophomore and junior years. She was a scoring golfer at the 2017 MEC Championship at Glade Springs Resort.

