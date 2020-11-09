Former Justice Richard Neely has died

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Former Supreme Court Justice Richard Neely died at his Charleston home on Sunday, November 9, 2020, of recently diagnosed liver cancer. He was 79. His wife, sons, and closest friends were with him when he died.

There is no information yet on arrangements.

“Just learned Justice Richard Neely passed away. Justice Neely was a wonderful man, great legal mind, and a good and loyal friend to our family. Our thoughts go to Carolyn and the entire Neely family. I know Charlie and I will miss seeing Richard and Carolyn on their daily walks around Charleston. What a loss.” – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.)

