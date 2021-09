WOAY – On Sunday night, Concord University and James Monroe High School remembered Ben Thornton through social media.

https://twitter.com/JMHSFootball1/status/1439796852161925121

https://twitter.com/ConcordFootball/status/1439744995259555841?s=20

Thornton played at Concord from 2003-2006, where he scored 11 touchdowns in 24 career games. He was most recently working as a football coach at Peterstown Middle School.

Monroe County Schools asked students to wear purple, black and white at school on Monday to honor Thornton.

James Monroe football is scheduled to host Pendleton County at 5:30 pm on Tuesday.

