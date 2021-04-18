Former Greenbrier East player delivers walk-off win for West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WVU Athletics) – On Saturday afternoon, West Virginia baseball upset No. 7 Texas Tech with a 6-5 win.

They secured the victory in just about the most dramatic way possible.

With the game tied up at 5 in the bottom of the ninth inning, former Greenbrier East player Mikey Kluska stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded.

Kluska drove a ground ball towards first. Brandon Abernathy was able to reach home plate on a fielder’s choice, giving the Mountaineers their first win over a top 10 team since 2019.

West Virginia immediately redeems a 7-2 loss to Texas Tech on Friday. The two squads’ wrap up their three-game series on Sunday.

