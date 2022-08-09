Former Fayette County teacher sentenced to 45 years for sex offenses involving former students

Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County prosecutors sentenced Leonard Dale Varner Jr., 35, to a maximum of 45 years in prison for sex offenses involving his former students. In June 2020, The Fayette County Sherriff’s Department launched an investigation into a complaint made by a parent that discovered a message sent by Varner via Snapchat soliciting sex from the minor. The investigation uncovered additional crimes involving children that Varner had engaged in.

Authorities discovered that Varner would host social gatherings at his Hopewell residence, where he would supply minors with alcohol and engage in sexual activities with them. Additionally, the investigation determined that Varner had committed similar sexual offenses with minors in both Nicholas and Kanawha County.

Charges against Varner include soliciting a minor, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian, and second and third-degree sexual assault. In addition to his 45-year sentence, the court ordered Varner to serve 40 years of extended supervised release upon discharging his sentence or completing parole.

Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr. prosecuted the case, and the Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center provided support services to the victims.

Related