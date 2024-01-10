Ford recalls over 130,000 cars due to increased crash risk

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Some Ford Focus owners should consider making an appointment with their dealers.

Ford is recalling nearly 140,000 cars because of a safety-related concern.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Ford Focuses from 2016 to 2018 have faulty oil pump drive belts.

Officials say this problem can cause a loss of oil pressure, increasing the risk of an engine stall or loss of power braking.

The recall also applies to Ford Eco-Sports from 2018 to 2022.

The automaker will contact impacted vehicle owners and repair problems at no cost.

For more information about this recall, visit nhtsa.gov.

