Food box giveaway held at Linda K. Epling Stadium

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Housing Authority, with the help of Save the Children, held a second drive-thru food box delivery at the Linda K. Epling Stadium. Each car was limited to two boxes to ensure that everyone who arrived was able to receive some food.

“It’s a wonderful feeling because as people drive by, we will say God bless you and explain how much it helps them,” says Donna Whitt, executive director of Beckley Housing Authority. “And we receive so much feedback on how much this is needed.”

The housing authority plans to host one more food delivery in May.

