Florida man accused of abducting teenage girl in custody in Nicholas County

By
Brandy Lawrence
-

Summersville, WV (WOAY) – A Florida man is in police custody in Nicholas County accused of traveling from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducting a 14-year-old girl. West Virginia officers stopped Thomas Edward Grossman III,47, of Tampa, who was traveling back to Florida. Officers discovered the teen in Grossman’s car.

The accused has been arrested and charged with Abduction of Person. Sgt. Holdren of the  Nicholas County Sherriff’s Department is conducting the ongoing investigation.

