Flood donations now being accepted at the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – In an effort to help those affected by flooding in the Smithers region, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and the New River CVB are also serving as a temporary donation site.

As they will be accepting donations starting now until the end of the week, they encourage more people to come out and lend a hand.

“It’s important to help them in a time of need, just the community involvement. Any cleaning supplies, household items, things like that,” a coordinator at the chamber, Megan Weatherford says.

They will also be accepting baby supplies such as diapers and formula, dog and cat food, and new blankets, and towels, among other supplies.

The chamber of commerce is located at 310 Oyler Avenue in Oak Hill.

