Flash mob started in support of school mask mandate decision

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A flash mob dance party in support of the Fayette County Health Department’s and Board of Education’s decision to mandate masks upon returning to school was held outside Waterstone Outdoors in Fayetteville.

In fact, it was just down the road from where the “Unmask Our Children” protesters held their demonstration at the Health Department.

“We believe that they came up with a science-based, reasonable mask policy. We understand there are parents demonstrating up the street who don’t believe that, we respect them, and we totally respect their right to be up there,” says Maura Kistler, one of the organizers of the flash mob.

Many came out to take part in the flash mob to show their support of the leadership both the Health Department and the Board of Education has displayed throughout the pandemic.

