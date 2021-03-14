Monroe County Sheriff’s Department searching for five missing teenagers

SINKS GROVE, WV (WOAY) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is seeking any information relating to five missing juveniles from the Sinks Grove area of Monroe County.

The juveniles were last seen in the early morning hours of 3/13/21.

Clifton Gilkeson-Froelich: Age 15

Turek Weikle: Age 15

Jeremy Ray Nunez: Age 15

Savannah Champion: Age 15

Raeann (Jaycee) Atkins: Age 15

If you have any information pertaining to the whereabouts of these juveniles contact the Monroe County 911 Center at 304 772-3911 to relay the information to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.