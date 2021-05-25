Five Mountaineers included in Big 12 baseball honors

WOAY – The Big 12 Conference announced its baseball honors Monday, with five Mountaineers among the honorees.

Senior left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf was the lone WVU representative on the Second Team, having pitched 80.0 innings in the regular season. He recorded a 3.26 ERA with 97 total strikeouts, and won five games for the Mountaineers. Paul McIntosh & Austin Davis were both named Honorable Mention.

Former Greenbrier East standout Mikey Kluska was named to the league’s All-Freshman Team, along with Ben Hampton. Kluska, an infielder, hit .242 with four home runs and 24 RBI in his first season of college baseball; one of those home runs was a walk-off homer in a victory over Central Michigan.

West Virginia will play Kansas Tuesday night in a single-elimination game at the Big Tournament; the winner will play top seed Texas on Wednesday.

