Five injured in head-on collision

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A head-on collision sent five people to the hospital earlier this evening.
Dispatchers say two cars collided near the 5000 block of Harper Road around 7:06 p.m. The accident happened near the Eccles Mine. Five people were injured in the accident. The extent of those injuries are unclear.
Trap Hill and Mabscott fire departments responded along with Jan Care, Best Ambulance and WVSP.
