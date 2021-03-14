Fitzpatrick park begins adult softball league signups

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Fitzpatrick park began their adult 16 and up Church and Co-ed Softball League signups last week and are so far welcoming a total of 10 teams for both leagues to participate. The Church League will be taking place on Monday nights while the Co-ed League will be on Thursday nights at the park’s ballfield. In the past, many churches, businesses, and individuals have participated in this exciting opportunity to play for a softball league.

“If there are any new players that would like to sign up that don’t have a team, we try our best to get players on a team that need them. All are welcome,” says Aaron Hamilton, manager of Fitzpatrick Park.

To sign up, you can message Fitzpatrick Park on Facebook directly, send them an email, or call the phone number listed on their website with the name of your coach and team. The deadline to sign up is Saturday, April 23rd.