Fitness programs available with Active Fitness and Physical Therapy

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – If you are looking to get in better shape this year Active Fitness and Physical Therapy have some options for you.

The gym offers a fit tracks program when you first sign up which puts you with someone to teach you how to use the equipment and work out. They also offer different plans that are tailored to you such as strength training, gaining muscle, toning and weight loss. The gym also has a PEIA weight management program to use as well.

“You actually get a twenty dollar membership through PEIA, they pay for your membership half and you pay half so it’s twenty dollars a month to the gym,” said Active Fitness Personal Trainer Shauna King. “You get a nutritionist, you get myself as a personal trainer, and you get an exercise physiologist to help you reach those short term and midterm goals.”

If you are interested you can message Active Fitness on Facebook or call 304-465-0700.