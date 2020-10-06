First Tee holding Ben McGraw fundraiser golf tournament this week at The Resort at Glade Springs

DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – Every year, “The” Ben McGraw First Tee Classic is held in Raleigh County.

This event is in honor of Ben McGraw, who was a local resident who frequently volunteered with First Tee. This year, First Tee is offering an opportunity to hit a hole-in-one for a $1,000,000 prize.

“People have a chance to come out and hit a 100-yard shot here on the driving range, and one person will qualify each day. Tuesday-Friday, one person each day. On Friday after the golf tournament, they’ll come back and hit a shot on number 9 from 175 yards. If they make it, they win $1,000,000.”

The scramble golf tournament take place this Friday before the $1,000,000 shot competition.