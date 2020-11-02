First snow arrives at Snowshoe

Tyler Barker
SNOWSHOE, WV (WOAY) – Winter weather has officially returned to the Mountain State, with the first flakes of the season falling over the weekend at Snowshoe Mountain. Resort officials are reporting 2” of snow along the mountain’s 4,848’ summit this morning. Snowshoe plans to open for the 2020/21 winter season on Wednesday, November 25, weather and circumstances permitting.

“We’re excited to be seeing cooperative weather up here in the early part of November” said Snowshoe spokesperson Shawn Cassell. “It started with a dusting on Halloween morning and now by Monday we’ve gotten a couple more inches and more importantly some fantastic cold temperatures for our snowmakers to work with.”

Snowshoe will be cranking up their state-of-the-art snowmaking system as often as the weather conditions allow over the next few weeks in preparation for the upcoming ski season.

