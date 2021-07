GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – First responders are on scene of a motorcycle crash in Greenbrier County.

Dispatchers tell us there was a two motorcycle crash on the Rt. 92 and Anthony Creek Rd. intersection around 1:15 p.m.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Anthony Creek Fire Department, White Sulphur EMS and White Sulphur Fire Department are all on scene.

They could not disclose any injuries.

